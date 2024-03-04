Ukrainians showed successful results at the European Airsoft Championships: 7 awards, two golds

Ukraine has successfully completed its performances at the European Airgun Shooting Championships, which took place in Hungary in the Hungarian city of Győr: the athletes won 7 awards - 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic team.

The Ukrainian national team has successfully completed its performances at the European Airgun Shooting Championships in Győr, Hungary - the statement reads.

It is noted that Ukrainian athletes won a total of 7 awards: 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk became the continental champions in air pistol shooting among mixed teams. They defeated rivals from Austria, Sylvia Steiner and Richard Zehmeister , 17:11.

Serhiy Kulish, Sviatoslav Gudziy and Oleh Tsarkov became European champions in 10-meter air rifle shooting in the trio category, defeating their Croatian rivals 17-11 in the final.

Olena Kostevych, Yulia Isachenko and Vilena Bevz won medals in the women's air pistol event.

The Ukrainian men's team won silver medals in the 10-meter air pistol trio category: Oleg Omelchuk, Pavlo Korostylov and Viktor Bunkin.

