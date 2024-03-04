Ukrainians showed successful results at the European Airsoft Championships: 7 awards, two golds

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25708 views

01:12 PM • 91993 views

10:10 AM • 61233 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253730 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219465 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186528 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227833 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250866 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156797 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371985 views

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33009 views

01:12 PM • 91979 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253708 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 201837 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219450 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17204 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25597 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25752 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58269 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65627 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainians showed successful results at the European Airsoft Championships: 7 awards, two golds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22515 views

Ukrainian athletes won 7 awards at the European Airgun Championships in Hungary, including 2 gold medals.

Ukrainians showed successful results at the European Airsoft Championships: 7 awards, two golds

Ukraine has successfully completed its performances at the European Airgun Shooting Championships, which took place in Hungary in the Hungarian city of Győr: the athletes won 7 awards  - 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic team.

The Ukrainian national team has successfully completed its performances at the European Airgun Shooting Championships in Győr, Hungary

- the statement reads.

It is noted that Ukrainian athletes won a total of 7 awards: 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk became the continental champions in air pistol shooting among mixed teams. They defeated rivals from Austria, Sylvia  Steiner and Richard Zehmeister , 17:11.

Serhiy Kulish, Sviatoslav Gudziy and Oleh Tsarkov became European champions in 10-meter air rifle shooting in the trio category, defeating their Croatian rivals 17-11 in the final.

Olena Kostevych, Yulia Isachenko and Vilena Bevz won medals in the women's air pistol event.

The Ukrainian men's team won silver medals in the 10-meter air pistol trio category: Oleg Omelchuk, Pavlo Korostylov and Viktor Bunkin.

Recall

Oleksandra Merkushyna won her first gold medal at the World Junior Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia in the women's 60-meter mass start.

Ukrainian para-athletes achieved a remarkable success at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held in France: 13 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals. Maksym Koval set a world record in the shot put.

Ukrainian team of veterans travels to Las Vegas for US Air Force military competition

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
United States Air Force
Austria
France
Hungary
Estonia
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14