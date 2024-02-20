Ukrainian weightlifters win 12 medals at the European Championships in Sofia: Valentyna Kisil won a bronze medal

Ukraine's women's weightlifting team has won the medal standings at the European Championships, which have ended in Sofia, Bulgaria. In the women's weight category of over 87 kg, the penultimate set of awards was played out today, in which Valentyna Kisil won a bronze medal in the snatch with a result of 108 kg.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The women's weightlifting team of Ukraine is the winner of the medal standings of the European Championships, which ended in Sofia (Bulgaria) - in the message.

Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals: 5 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.

On the final day of the competition, Valentyna Kisil, in the 87+ weight category, won bronze in the clean and jerk with a score of 108 kg. The 25-year-old athlete from Chernihiv region took 5th place in the clean and jerk (126 kg) and 4th place in the total combined event (234 kg).

The Ukrainian men's national team finished the European Championships with one silver medal in the snatch, won by Pavlo Zalipskyi.

Recall

Ukrainian gymnasts won a gold and two silvers at the first stage of the World Cup in Cairo, and judo players won gold and bronze at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

Ukrainian judokas won one silver and two bronze medals at the international Grand Slam tournament in Baku.