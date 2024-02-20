Ukrainian weightlifters win 12 medals at the European Championships in Sofia: Valentyna Kisil won a bronze medal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103282 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112818 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155429 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255818 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175154 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166177 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34530 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40170 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 46662 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46662 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 44181 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 44181 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 32655 views

12:27 AM • 32655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255818 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229009 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229009 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226950 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226950 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103282 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 74959 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74959 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 81097 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81097 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114009 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114009 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114852 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114852 views
Ukrainian weightlifters win 12 medals at the European Championships in Sofia: Valentyna Kisil won a bronze medal

Ukrainian weightlifters win 12 medals at the European Championships in Sofia: Valentyna Kisil won a bronze medal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31620 views

Ukrainian weightlifters won 12 medals, including 5 gold and 5 silver, at the European Championships in Sofia.

Ukraine's women's weightlifting team has won the medal standings at the European Championships, which have ended in Sofia, Bulgaria. In the women's weight category of over 87 kg, the penultimate set of awards was played out today, in which Valentyna Kisil won a bronze medal in the snatch with a result of 108 kg.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The women's weightlifting team of Ukraine is the winner of the medal standings of the European Championships, which ended in Sofia (Bulgaria)

- in the message.

Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals: 5 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.

On the final day of the competition, Valentyna Kisil, in the 87+ weight category, won bronze in the clean and jerk with a score of 108 kg. The 25-year-old athlete from Chernihiv region took 5th place in the clean and jerk  (126 kg) and 4th place in the total combined event (234 kg).

The Ukrainian men's national team finished the European Championships with one silver medal in the snatch, won by Pavlo Zalipskyi.

Recall

Ukrainian gymnasts won a gold and two silvers at the first stage of the World Cup in Cairo, and judo players won gold and bronze at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

Ukrainian judokas won one silver and two bronze medals at the international Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
kairCairo
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

