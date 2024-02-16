Ukrainian troops receive planned reinforcement in Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

As of 23:00 on February 15, 2024, the situation in Avdiivka is difficult but controlled. Fierce fighting is taking place within the city. Our troops are using all available forces and means to deter the enemy. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to the decision, the planned reinforcement of units and maneuvering of troops in threatened areas is underway. In addition, additional resources of ammunition and other munitions have been allocated.

New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared with all possible scenarios in mind.

Commanders on the ground know their task and carry it out in accordance with the plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stabilize the situation in this area. Troop management is sustainable and effective.

We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers Tarnavsky wrote.

He emphasized that the Avdiivka defense operation continues. Our soldiers continue to destroy the occupier's army and grind the enemy's resources and reserves, which he throws into battle without regret. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine work as a single monolith.

