Ukrainian troops receive planned reinforcement in Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103463 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130981 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172892 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277355 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178060 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167050 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245766 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32782 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95873 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93052 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100824 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47507 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277355 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242167 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12685 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104253 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104355 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120603 views
Ukrainian troops receive planned reinforcement in Avdiivka sector - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30230 views

Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka receive reinforcements and maneuver, continuing to defend the city and destroy Russian forces despite heavy fighting.

As of 23:00 on February 15, 2024, the situation in Avdiivka is difficult but controlled. Fierce fighting is taking place within the city. Our troops are using all available forces and means to deter the enemy. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to the decision, the planned reinforcement of units and maneuvering of troops in threatened areas is underway. In addition, additional resources of ammunition and other munitions have been allocated.

New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared with all possible scenarios in mind.

Commanders on the ground know their task and carry it out in accordance with the plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stabilize the situation in this area.  Troop management is sustainable and effective.

We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers

Tarnavsky wrote.

He emphasized that the Avdiivka defense operation continues. Our soldiers continue to destroy the occupier's army and grind the enemy's resources and reserves, which he throws into battle without regret. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine work as a single monolith.

Ratio of forces near Avdiivka is 1:7 - 3rd Brigade press officer15.02.24, 22:51 • 31888 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram

