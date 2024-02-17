Ukrainian troops captured a group of Russians in Avdiivka - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have captured a group of Russians in Avdiivka. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"In Avdiivka, our military captured a number of Russians. In general, the withdrawal of our troops neutralizes the Russian narrative about the cauldron that they have been actively dispersing this week," Kovalenko said.

The video posted by Kovalenko shows a group of Russians who were taken prisoner.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, has ordered a strategic withdrawal from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and save the military.