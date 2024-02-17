Ukrainian troops captured a group of Russians in Avdiivka - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103203 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112784 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155393 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158866 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255776 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175151 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 34291 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39930 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 46393 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43910 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 32372 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228979 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226921 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103203 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74811 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113988 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114833 views
Ukrainian troops captured a group of Russians in Avdiivka - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28542 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces capture a group of Russians in Avdiivka after strategically withdrawing from the area to avoid encirclement.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have captured a group of Russians in Avdiivka. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"In Avdiivka, our military captured a number of Russians. In general, the withdrawal of our troops neutralizes the Russian narrative about the cauldron that they have been actively dispersing this week," Kovalenko said.

The video posted by Kovalenko shows a group of Russians who were taken prisoner.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, has ordered a strategic withdrawal from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and save the military.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi

Contact us about advertising