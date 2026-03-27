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Ukrainian top director Katya Tsaryk revealed her monthly budget during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

Katya Tsaryk spoke about unstable earnings in film and concerts. She spends five thousand dollars on the basic needs of her family of four.

Ukrainian top director Katya Tsaryk revealed her monthly budget during the war

Ukrainian director Katya Tsaryk shared details about her income and family expenses during the full-scale war. She noted that her earnings are unstable and depend on the projects she works on. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview Tsaryk gave to blogger Slava Dyomin.

Details

The media personality noted that her main sources of income are work in the film industry, staging concerts, and teaching at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts. At the same time, she admitted that she does not have a fixed monthly income, as financial receipts can fluctuate significantly.

Film directing, and the main part is concert activity. That is, I earn from concert activity, I also teach at the University of Culture, I teach directing. It's unstable now. I don't even remember what stable income is. You can earn a lot for one or two months, and then not earn for a long time.

- shares the director.

According to Tsaryk, before the full-scale invasion, her family managed to save some money, but now it is almost impossible due to constant expenses. She said that the monthly budget of a family of four is about five thousand dollars, which is directed to basic needs.

"We calculated our budget, which includes private school, food, clubs, basic things, and it comes out to about five thousand dollars a month for four people. We cover basic needs," the director added.

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Stanislav Karmazin

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