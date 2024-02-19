Ukrainian Special Forces with HIMARS destroy a russian Lancet launcher

In the southern direction, Ukrainian special forces adjusted the fire of HIMARS at the russian launcher for ZALA and Lancet drones. This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

While conducting reconnaissance in the southern direction, the crew of the UAV of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO detected an enemy drone of the ZALA type.

Having followed the target, it was also possible to record the movement of a mobile launcher with containers for storing ZALA and Lancet drones

The SSO operators adjusted the HIMARS fire of the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces against the enemy target. As a result of the fire damage, the mobile launcher and storage containers for the UAV were destroyed - summarized in the CCO.

Recall

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a command post , an observation post and an enemy ammunition depot in Kherson region using a UAV, and then cleared the area.

