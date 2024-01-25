They came close and destroyed them: The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a phased operation in the Southern direction

While conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Forces discovered enemy observation posts. They came close to the enemy and killed five occupants. How it happened was shown in the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

To destroy the enemy, the crew of the UAV first applied firepower to the targets using a thermal imaging drone with a drop system. After that, the SDF combat group moved to clear the observation posts from the occupiers.

Despite heavy enemy artillery fire, the operators approached the enemy closely, took up favorable positions and began direct action.

As a result of this special operation, the SSO soldiers destroyed 5 occupants and the enemy's observation posts.

It is noted that in the future this will allow the Ukrainian military to control more areas in this direction.

