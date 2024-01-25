ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104753 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114406 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144921 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141100 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285525 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

They came close and destroyed them: The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a phased operation in the Southern direction

They came close and destroyed them: The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a phased operation in the Southern direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120909 views

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed enemy observation posts in the southern direction, killing five occupants, the Armed Forces of Ukraine report. The operation will allow controlling more territory in this area.

While conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Forces discovered enemy observation posts. They came close to the enemy and killed five occupants. How it happened was shown in the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

To destroy the enemy, the crew of the UAV first applied firepower to the targets using a thermal imaging drone with a drop system. After that, the SDF combat group moved to clear the observation posts from the occupiers.

Despite heavy enemy artillery fire, the operators approached the enemy closely, took up favorable positions and began direct action.

As a result of this special operation, the SSO soldiers destroyed 5 occupants and the enemy's observation posts.

It is noted that in the future this will allow the Ukrainian military to control more areas in this direction.

Optional

Earlier, UNN showedhow operators of one of the SSO units, while conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Kherson sector, discovered and destroyed an enemy BMP-2, from which the Russians were constantly shelling the positions of the Defense Forces on the right bank. In addition to the Russian combat vehicle, the Ukrainian Special Forces also hit a communication antenna and the flag of the aggressor country .

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

