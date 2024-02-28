$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukrainian junior team wins gold in air pistol shooting at the European Championships in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22523 views

A team of juniors from Ukraine showed the best result at the European Air Pistol Shooting Championships in the Hungarian city of Gyor, winning gold with 1,706 points.

Ukrainian junior team wins gold in air pistol shooting at the European Championships in Hungary

A team of juniors from Ukraine showed the best result at the European Air Pistol Championships. The victory of our young athletes at the ongoing competition in Győr, Hungary was reported in a telegram from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian team of Maxim Monon, Ivan Tymyna, and Mukhymyr Hirnyi climbed to the top step of the podium in the 10-meter air pistol competition: Maxim Gimon, Ivan Martynov and Timur Pidgorny. ... Our congratulations!

- congratulated the athletes at BP.

Details

The athletes competed in airgun shooting from a distance of 10 meters.

The Ukrainian archery team won with 1,706 points. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, citing data from the Youth and Sports Committee.

The silver medalists were the representatives of Romania with 1,700 points, while the bronze medal went to the rivals from Azerbaijan with 1,695 points.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reportedthat Ukrainian Maria Stashko won bronze in air rifle shooting among juniors at the European Shooting Championships (air rifle, 10 meters).

Ukrainian junior archery team wins bronze medal at the 2024 European Indoor Championships23.02.24, 17:59 • 22072 views

Sports
Verkhovna Rada
Azerbaijan
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
