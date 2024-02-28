Ukrainian junior team wins gold in air pistol shooting at the European Championships in Hungary

A team of juniors from Ukraine showed the best result at the European Air Pistol Championships. The victory of our young athletes at the ongoing competition in Győr, Hungary was reported in a telegram from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian team of Maxim Gimon, Ivan Martynov and Timur Pidgorny climbed to the top step of the podium in the 10-meter air pistol competition. Our congratulations! - congratulated the athletes at BP.

Details

The athletes competed in airgun shooting from a distance of 10 meters.

The Ukrainian archery team won with 1,706 points. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, citing data from the Youth and Sports Committee.

The silver medalists were the representatives of Romania with 1,700 points, while the bronze medal went to the rivals from Azerbaijan with 1,695 points.

Recall

