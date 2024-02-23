Ukrainian junior archery team wins bronze medal at the 2024 European Indoor Championships

The Ukrainian junior team won bronze at the 2024 European Indoor Archery Championships. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

We have medal news from the European Indoor Archery Championships in Varazdin, Croatia - reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Ukrainian team consists of: Vitaliy Vdovenko, Danylo Nedelko and Svyatoslav Karpenko won bronze in the U21 block archery category.

The European Indoor Archery Championships in Varazhdyn started on February 20. The Italian team won the competition, while the tournament hosts, the Croats, took silver.