Ukrainian junior archery team wins bronze medal at the 2024 European Indoor Championships

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45919 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 182279 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106035 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 359573 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209866 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242739 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254276 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160450 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372762 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104587 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 182311 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 359593 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291473 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5446 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31685 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53795 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40116 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110620 views
Ukrainian junior archery team wins bronze medal at the 2024 European Indoor Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22072 views

The Ukrainian junior archery team won a bronze medal in the U21 block bow category at the 2024 European Indoor Archery Championships in Croatia.

Ukrainian junior archery team wins bronze medal at the 2024 European Indoor Championships

The Ukrainian junior team won bronze at the 2024 European Indoor Archery Championships. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

We have medal news from the European Indoor Archery Championships in Varazdin, Croatia

- reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Ukrainian team consists of: Vitaliy Vdovenko, Danylo Nedelko and Svyatoslav Karpenko won bronze in the U21 block archery category.

The European Indoor Archery Championships in Varazhdyn started on February 20. The Italian team won the competition, while the tournament hosts, the Croats, took silver.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Sports
Croatia
