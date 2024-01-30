Ukrainian film "Stepne" wins top prize at the film festival in Trieste, Italy

The film Stepne by Ukrainian director Maryna Vroda won the main prize at the 35th Central and Eastern European Film Festival, which took place on January 19-27, 2024 in Trieste (Italy). This was reported by UNN with reference to the festival's website.

The Trieste Prize goes to a film by a debutante director who particularly impressed us with her melancholic portrayal of life in a disappearing country, pain and vanished hopes, conveyed both tenderly and authentically - Stepne by Maryna Vroda. - the jury said in a statement.

The prize comes with a cash reward of 5 thousand euros.

The film tells the story of a few days in the life of an elderly man who comes to the Ukrainian village of Stepne to take care of his dying mother. The film stars Alexander Maksyakov, Nina Antonova, Oleg Primogenov, and Radmila Shchegoleva. The film was co-produced with Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Last August, the film won the Best Director Award at the Locarno International Film Festival.

The Central and Eastern European Film Festival in Trieste has been held since 1998 after the fall of the Berlin Wall with the aim of developing cultural exchanges between European countries, especially between East and West in the New Europe. The festival's competition programs focus on original and innovative films, as well as works that deal with special aspects and problems of society and culture in the countries of their production.

