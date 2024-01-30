Ukrainian film "Stepne" wins top prize at the film festival in Trieste, Italy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103411 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130908 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131486 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277295 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178049 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245719 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32518 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95581 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92728 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100775 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242129 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12418 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130911 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120592 views
Ukrainian film "Stepne" wins top prize at the film festival in Trieste, Italy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23452 views

Maryna Vroda's film about an elderly man and his mother's last days impressed the jury with its melancholic depiction of life in a country that is disappearing.

The film Stepne by Ukrainian director Maryna Vroda won the main prize at the 35th Central and Eastern European Film Festival, which took place on January 19-27, 2024 in Trieste (Italy). This was reported by UNN with reference to the festival's website.

The Trieste Prize goes to a film by a debutante director who particularly impressed us with her melancholic portrayal of life in a disappearing country, pain and vanished hopes, conveyed both tenderly and authentically - Stepne by Maryna Vroda.

- the jury said in a statement.

The prize comes with a cash reward of 5 thousand euros.

The film tells the story of a few days in the life of an elderly man who comes to the Ukrainian village of Stepne to take care of his dying mother. The film stars Alexander Maksyakov, Nina Antonova, Oleg Primogenov, and Radmila Shchegoleva. The film was co-produced with Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Last August, the film won the Best Director Award at the Locarno International Film Festival.

The Central and Eastern European Film Festival in Trieste has been held since 1998 after the fall of the Berlin Wall with the aim of developing cultural exchanges between European countries, especially between East and West in the New Europe. The festival's competition programs focus on original and innovative films, as well as works that deal with special aspects and problems of society and culture in the countries of their production.

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" nominated for Oscar 202423.01.24, 16:14 • 20304 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture
triesteTrieste
italyItaly
europeEurope
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
polandPoland

