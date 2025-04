Mariupol residents who stayed, did not give up their Ukrainian passports, practically live in a ghetto - director of 20 Days in Mariupol

The residents of Mariupol, who kept their Ukrainian passports, now live practically in a ghetto, as they have no right to leave the city, or to receive medical assistance. One of the film's characters, policeman Vladimir, left the city, returned to duty and was wounded during Russian shelling while assisting civilians in Donbas.