Ukrainian drama Stay Online by Eva Strelnikova to be released internationally

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103408 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130904 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131480 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172837 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170220 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245718 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32505 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95552 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92690 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100770 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47099 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242124 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12418 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130905 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120592 views
Actual
Ukrainian drama Stay Online by Eva Strelnikova to be released internationally

Ukrainian drama Stay Online by Eva Strelnikova to be released internationally

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17444 views

Eva Strelnikova's Ukrainian drama Stay Online, about a female volunteer who helps the military during the Russian invasion, will be distributed internationally, except in North America, by K5 Media Group.

The international sales department of K5 Media Group has acquired the rights to international distribution, except for North America, of the 2023 film Stay Online, which was shot in Ukraine. This was reported by Variety, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian film Stay Online by Eva Strelnikova will be released internationally. The rights to show the film abroad were bought by K5 International as part of the European Film Market.

The film, which debuted last year at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, was recently sold to Dark Star Pictures for distribution in North America in a deal brokered by XYZ Films. The US release is scheduled for the end of the second quarter of 2024.

The film will be released in Ukraine on March 28.

For reference

Set in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the film follows a young woman, Katya (Liza Zaitseva), who is working as a volunteer in Kyiv and receives one of the thousands of laptops donated by ordinary Ukrainians to support the military. She is asked to install a confidential military program and deliver the laptop to her brother, who is serving on the front line.

But she receives a mysterious video call from a young man looking for his father, the previous owner of the laptop, who went missing during the Russian army's brutal massacre of civilians in Bucha. She agrees to help find his missing parents, a decision that will ultimately force her to risk the lives of her loved ones.

Eva Strelnikova's feature-length directorial debut, Stay Online, was written by Strelnikova and Anton Skrypets.

Addendum

The Ukrainian drama film was created in the screenplay format. Eva Strelnikova noted that the format was proposed by Anton Skrypets, the screenwriter, "not only because it was impossible to find enough money for a classic script during the war, but also because this war is taking place on laptops, phones and all social networks.

Recall

The film Stepne by Ukrainian director Maryna Vroda won the main prize at the 35th Central and Eastern European Film Festival, which took place on January 19-27, 2024 in Trieste, Italy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Culture
triesteTrieste
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising