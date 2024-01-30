Mariupol residents who stayed, did not give up their Ukrainian passports, practically live in a ghetto - director of 20 Days in Mariupol

According to Ukrainian videographer and director Mstislav Chernov, almost every person who appears in the film "20 Days in Mariupol" contributed to the survival of the authors of the documentary footage. He also noted that he keeps in touch with people who continue to live in Mariupol, and noted that the real big problems are those who did not give up their Ukrainian passports, as these people are isolated and without the right to normal medical care and the ability to leave, reports UNN.

We talk to people who still live in Mariupol. These are people with different circumstances. People who didn't want the Russians to take away their only miraculously surviving home. People who stayed there because they take care of their elderly parents who do not want to leave - Chernov said.

He also noted that some of these people did not give up their Ukrainian passports, did not take a Russian passport, and therefore have real big problems. According to Chernov, they cannot leave Mariupol; they are stopped at checkpoints, convicted and sent back.

They practically live in a ghetto, unable to receive normal medical care - Chernov emphasized.

At the same time, according to the director, the residents of the city who are willing to sacrifice their Ukrainian identity can stay and live normally. But those who do not want to make this compromise have to choose between several options: either to leave or to stay in a dangerous state, and accordingly need our help.

Chernov also answered questions about what happened to the characters in 20 Days in Mariupol, in particular, to police officer Volodymyr, who was taking the film crew out of Mariupol.

It is important to note that the Ukrainian law enforcement officer performed a very important act - he helped the authors of the film to leave Mariupol and take the original files of the future film through 15 Russian checkpoints.

The director said police officer Volodymyr returned to duty and worked in Donbas, but was wounded as a result of Russian shelling - Volodymyr was helping civilians in Pokrovsk when another Russian missile came. According to Chernov, the policeman is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Feature Documentary.

