Mariupol residents who stayed, did not give up their Ukrainian passports, practically live in a ghetto - director of 20 Days in Mariupol

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Mariupol residents who stayed, did not give up their Ukrainian passports, practically live in a ghetto - director of 20 Days in Mariupol

Mariupol residents who stayed, did not give up their Ukrainian passports, practically live in a ghetto - director of 20 Days in Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

The residents of Mariupol, who kept their Ukrainian passports, now live practically in a ghetto, as they have no right to leave the city, or to receive medical assistance. One of the film's characters, policeman Vladimir, left the city, returned to duty and was wounded during Russian shelling while assisting civilians in Donbas.

According to Ukrainian videographer and director Mstislav Chernov, almost every person who appears in the film "20 Days in Mariupol" contributed to the survival of the authors of the documentary footage. He also noted that he keeps in touch with people who continue to live in Mariupol, and noted that the real big problems are those who did not give up their Ukrainian passports, as these people are isolated and without the right to normal medical care and the ability to leave, reports UNN.

Details

We talk to people who still live in Mariupol. These are people with different circumstances. People who didn't want the Russians to take away their only miraculously surviving home. People who stayed there because they take care of their elderly parents who do not want to leave

- Chernov said.

He also noted that some of these people did not give up their Ukrainian passports, did not take a Russian passport, and therefore have real big problems. According to Chernov, they cannot leave Mariupol; they are stopped at checkpoints, convicted and  sent back.

They practically live in a ghetto, unable to receive normal medical care

- Chernov emphasized.

At the same time, according to the director, the residents of the city who are willing to sacrifice their Ukrainian identity can stay and live normally. But those who do not want to make this compromise have to choose between several options: either to leave or to stay in a dangerous state, and accordingly need our help.

Chernov also answered questions about what happened to the characters in 20 Days in Mariupol, in particular, to police officer Volodymyr, who was taking the film crew out of Mariupol.

Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol, but quickly fled - Andriushchenko23.01.24, 01:11 • 24892 views

It is important to note that the Ukrainian law enforcement officer performed a very important act - he helped the authors of the film to leave Mariupol and take the original files of the future film through 15 Russian checkpoints.

The director said police officer Volodymyr returned to duty and worked in Donbas, but was wounded as a result of Russian shelling - Volodymyr was helping civilians in Pokrovsk when another Russian missile came. According to Chernov, the policeman is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

An epidemic may develop in occupied Mariupol due to poor preparation of medical institutions - Mariupol City Council17.01.24, 13:23 • 28213 views

Recall

The Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Feature Documentary.

UNN also reported that the film "Stepne" by Ukrainian director Maryna Vroda won the main prize of the 35th Central and Eastern European Film Festival, which took place on January 19-27, 2024 in Trieste (Italy).

Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead23.01.24, 18:16 • 25577 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
yorgos-lanthimosYorgos Lanthimos
j-robert-oppenheimerRobert Oppenheimer
triesteTrieste
italyItaly
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising