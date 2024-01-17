An epidemic may develop in occupied Mariupol due to poor preparation of medical institutions - Mariupol City Council

In Mariupol, the number of patients with viral infections has increased: it may be an outbreak of SARS or COVID-19 coronavirus infection - there is no exact information yet. According to a report by the Mariupol City Council, hospitals in the occupied city are not ready for the period of infectious diseases, including due to the lack of necessary medicines and equipment, UNN reports.

Details

It is indicated that over the past four weeks, the number of patients with viral infections has increased in the temporarily occupied city. This is evidenced by local publics.

Residents of Mariupol report symptoms such as high fever, severe cough, etc.

The occupiers do not report whether it is an outbreak of SARS or COVID-19 coronavirus infection. - Mariupol City Council emphasizes.

It is known that more and more citizens are seeking medical care in hospitals, but medical facilities are reportedly unprepared for the period of spread of infectious diseases, especially those such as covid, as they lack the necessary medicines and equipment.

According to the ministry, the low level of health care in the occupation could provoke an epidemic.

