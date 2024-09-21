Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two military arsenals in Russia: fires and detonation of ammunition were recorded

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two military arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces - in Krasnodar Krai and in Tver Region, UNN reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, last night the Tikhoretsk arsenal in the Krasnodar Territory was hit by fire. This facility is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases of the occupiers and is one of the key facilities in the logistics system of the Russian troops. According to available information, at the time of the strike, the arsenal was carrying another echelon that had delivered at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from the DPRK. The Podlyot radar station, which detected air targets in the direction of the arsenal, was also attacked.

In addition, the SBU struck the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense near the town of Oktyabrsky, Tver region.

Fire and detonation are recorded in the vicinity of both military arsenals.

"The tasks were successfully completed in cooperation with the units of the Defense Forces: Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and others.

Combat work on important military targets of the Russian occupiers continues," the General Staff said in a statement.

