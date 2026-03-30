Ukrainian arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia

In the city of Hagen (Germany), Ukrainian citizen Vitaliy M. has been detained on suspicion of collaborating with foreign intelligence. An arrest warrant was issued by the investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court. This was reported by the German prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

According to German law enforcement, Vitaliy M. has been collecting information on behalf of Russian intelligence since at least November 2025 about a man who was in Germany and, after the start of Russian aggression, participated in hostilities on the side of Ukrainian troops. According to investigators, this activity could have been part of the preparation for further intelligence operations against this person on German territory.

The suspect was temporarily detained on Friday, March 27, 2026, and the very next day, March 28, he was brought before an investigating judge, who ordered his arrest and remand in custody.

The police investigation is being conducted by the Hagen police department. The suspect is charged under Article 99, Part 1, Paragraph 1 of the German Criminal Code - working for a foreign intelligence service.

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