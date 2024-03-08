$41.340.03
Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot say how many DPRK missiles the enemy has launched at Ukraine: they explained why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23415 views

russia fired North Korean missiles at Ukraine, with at least six used to strike Kyiv on February 14.

Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot say how many DPRK missiles the enemy has launched at Ukraine: they explained why

At the moment, it is impossible to say the exact number of North Korean missiles that russia has launched at Ukraine. This is due to the lengthy process of identifying the wreckage. Oleksandr Olekhnovych, an officer of the Public Relations Service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the facts of the enemy's attacks on Ukraine using missiles produced by the DPRK have already been proven.

Our law enforcement agencies confirm this. But we can't say how many missiles have been used or how often they use them. Because the process of examining the wreckage is quite laborious and time-consuming

- Olekhnovych said.

He added that russia strikes with different types of ballistic missiles, so it takes time to fully identify the wreckage.

That's why we say simply: ballistics. It could be an S-300, it could be an Iskander, it could be a Korean missile. Then the examination will show. But there have already been such cases

- summarized the representative of the Air Force.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the DPRK missiles used by russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to russian Iskander-M missiles.

In particular, he confirmed that North Korean missiles had struck the capital of Ukraine.

We can confirm several cases of russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, russia fired at least six such missiles at Ukraine. North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than russian missiles. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M. We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomianskyi district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed

- Ruvin noted.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
Kyiv
