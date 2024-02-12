Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of enemy drones over several regions

The movement of enemy drones was recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force has announced the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in various regions of the country.

According to the information, UAVs are currently active in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other regions.

In the Kirovohrad region, the UAVs are moving in the direction of Poltava region with a northern course.

At the same time, in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, drones are moving north.

It was also noted that the UAVs in the north of Mykolaiv region are heading towards Kirovohrad region on a northwestern course.

