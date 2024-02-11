Ukrainian air defense destroyed 18 Iranian UAVs over Mykolaiv region. Fire in Mykolaiv: one person injured

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 18 Iranian UAVs over Mykolaiv region. Fire in Mykolaiv: one person injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

At night over Mykolaiv region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 attack drones, although the attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in the city and injured one person.

At night, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed 18 Shahed 131/136 UAVs. However, as a result of the hits in Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility caught fire in an open area. One person was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 11, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region destroyed 18 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

However, as a result of hostile attacks in Mykolaiv, an open-air fire broke out at an infrastructure facility, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. An administrative building, residential buildings, cars and a gas pipeline were also damaged. One person sustained moderate injuries, but is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Also, yesterday and tonight, on February 11, at 00:42, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in Kutsurubska community. As a result of the attack, the settlement of Dmytrivka sustained damage to residential buildings, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Add

On February 10, at 11:50 and 14:06, the enemy fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community, but fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Mayor reports a fire at a facility in Mykolaiv10.02.24, 23:49 • 35246 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
mykolaivMykolaiv

