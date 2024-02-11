Ukrainian air defense destroyed 18 Iranian UAVs over Mykolaiv region. Fire in Mykolaiv: one person injured

At night, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed 18 Shahed 131/136 UAVs. However, as a result of the hits in Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility caught fire in an open area. One person was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

On the night of February 11, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region destroyed 18 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

However, as a result of hostile attacks in Mykolaiv, an open-air fire broke out at an infrastructure facility, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. An administrative building, residential buildings, cars and a gas pipeline were also damaged. One person sustained moderate injuries, but is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Also, yesterday and tonight, on February 11, at 00:42, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in Kutsurubska community. As a result of the attack, the settlement of Dmytrivka sustained damage to residential buildings, but no civilian casualties were reported.

On February 10, at 11:50 and 14:06, the enemy fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community, but fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Mayor reports a fire at a facility in Mykolaiv