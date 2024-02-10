Mayor reports a fire at a facility in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at a facility in Mykolaiv. According to the city mayor, the details have not yet been clarified.
Details
Mayor Senkevych confirmed the information about a fire at one of Mykolaiv's local facilities.
Fire at one of the facilities. We are investigating the details. Please do not post any photos/videos
There is currently no specific information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage. Details are being investigated.