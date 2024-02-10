Mayor reports a fire at a facility in Mykolaiv

Fire in Mykolaiv at one of the facilities. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

Details

Mayor Senkevych confirmed the information about a fire at one of Mykolaiv's local facilities.

Fire at one of the facilities. We are investigating the details. Please do not post any photos/videos - said Oleksandr Sienkiewicz

There is currently no specific information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage. Details are being investigated.