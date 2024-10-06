Ukraine's power system is balanced, 105 settlements in 6 regions are without power due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, with 105 settlements in 6 regions without power over the past day due to bad weather, the Energy Ministry reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

Power engineers restored power to more than 12,000 consumers; 105 settlements in 6 regions were cut off due to the weather. The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks cause damage that complicates its operation. Active restoration of power facilities and preparation of the power system for the autumn-winter period are underway - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Shelling

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions due to shelling and hostilities.

An explosive object from the Second World War was discovered in Dnipropetrovs'k region during an inspection of an air line. It was seized.

In Donetsk region, the hostilities resulted in power outages at substations, household and industrial consumers.

The state of Kyiv region's grids: equipment at one of the substations was shut down for technological reasons, which led to a power outage for household consumers.

Power was restored according to the backup scheme.

Power outages Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 12,463 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of this morning, 500 settlements remain partially or completely cut off from power due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to total 3000 MWh.

Recall

On Sunday, October 6, no power outages are expected.