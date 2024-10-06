ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58924 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102530 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165518 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137035 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142671 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138850 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181495 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172182 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Ukraine's power system is balanced, 105 settlements in 6 regions are without power due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine's power system is balanced, 105 settlements in 6 regions are without power due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34193 views

Ukraine's power system remains balanced despite the bad weather and shelling. Due to weather conditions, 105 settlements in 6 regions were cut off from electricity supply, and power companies restored power to more than 12,000 consumers.

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, with 105 settlements in 6 regions without power over the past day due to bad weather, the Energy Ministry reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

Power engineers restored power to more than 12,000 consumers; 105 settlements in 6 regions were cut off due to the weather. The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks cause damage that complicates its operation. Active restoration of power facilities and preparation of the power system for the autumn-winter period are underway

Shelling

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions due to shelling and hostilities.

An explosive object from the Second World War was discovered in Dnipropetrovs'k region during an inspection of an air line. It was seized.

In Donetsk region, the hostilities resulted in power outages at substations, household and industrial consumers.

The state of Kyiv region's grids: equipment at one of the substations was shut down for technological reasons, which led to a power outage for household consumers.

Power was restored according to the backup scheme.

Power outages Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 12,463 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of this morning, 500 settlements remain partially or completely cut off from power due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to total 3000 MWh.

Recall

On Sunday, October 6, no power outages are expected

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

