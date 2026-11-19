REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Ukraine’s NATO membership is an "important" issue for European security, given the country’s strong and well-equipped army, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"I believe that we must raise the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership again," Macron told reporters after the Berlin summit of the leaders of European countries supporting Ukraine—the so-called "Coalition of the Willing"—which was also attended by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys for Ukraine.

Russia agrees to security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — Kushner

Macron added that the European leaders present in Berlin spoke with Trump’s representatives.

"We had the opportunity to meet with two special envoys of President Trump—Mr. Kushner and Mr. Witkoff—who were able to speak with us during this summit," Macron said in a conversation with reporters.

Pentagon official left NATO meeting after reprimanding Ukraine - Telegraph