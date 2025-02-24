Ukraine's integration into Europe should be accelerated - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine's integration into the European Union should be accelerated. He said this during a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, UNN reports.

Ukraine's integration into Europe must be accelerated. We ask you to revise the existing procedures and start negotiations on all six clusters for which you are ready to do so - Shmyhal said.

Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 2030

Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, demanding to expand the list of conditions. Budapest insists on an additional plan to protect national minorities.