Ukraine's first recruitment center for the Defense Forces opened in Lviv

Today, February 12, the first Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center was opened in Lviv, which became a pilot project of a transparent and effective model of recruiting military personnel to the Ukrainian army. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

"There will be no summonses here. Everyone will receive detailed information about current military vacancies. With these words, the first Recruitment Center of the Ukrainian Army was opened in Lviv. Often there are hesitations among those who want to join the army because they will not be able to realize themselves in the specialty they know best. You can be a doctor, programmer, logistician or any other specialist. Your contribution is important for our victory," Sadovyi wrote.

The mayor of Lviv thanked the Ministry of Defense for their trust and the opportunity to open the center in Lviv.

On February 9, the Ministry of Defense reportedthat the first recruiting center for the Security and Defense Forces is to be opened in Lviv, which will become a pilot project of a transparent and effective model for recruiting military personnel to the Ukrainian army.