Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out an organized maneuver in the area of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar near Myrnohrad, moving to more advantageous positions. Over the past day, 17 occupiers were eliminated and one infantryman was taken prisoner.
Ukraine's Defense Forces have moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult: the enemy is actively shelling the city with KABs. Over the past week, the Russians dropped 21 aerial bombs on the city.
The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means
It is indicated that over the past day in the Myrnohrad area, units of the Defense Forces eliminated 17 occupiers, and another enemy infantryman was taken prisoner: he did not resist and was detained while trying to find food.
By decision of the command, units of the Defense Forces carried out an organized maneuver in the area of the settlements of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. Personnel were moved to more advantageous positions. The maneuver was carried out to preserve the lives of servicemen, improve the logistical support of the group, and straighten the front line
The military also showed a video of the destruction of occupiers in the Myrnohrad area.
Recall
On December 5, the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiiuk, stated that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense, but the Russians are lying about taking the city of Pokrovsk.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi04.12.25, 14:01 • 29490 views