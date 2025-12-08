$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
06:20 PM • 10332 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 12946 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 18757 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 20918 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 27273 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 33097 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 31556 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18029 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 32764 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
No sanctions, act through Russia
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 33092 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 31554 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 32763 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 41450 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 41450 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out an organized maneuver in the area of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar near Myrnohrad, moving to more advantageous positions. Over the past day, 17 occupiers were eliminated and one infantryman was taken prisoner.

Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Ukraine's Defense Forces have moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult: the enemy is actively shelling the city with KABs. Over the past week, the Russians dropped 21 aerial bombs on the city.

The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means

- the report says.

It is indicated that over the past day in the Myrnohrad area, units of the Defense Forces eliminated 17 occupiers, and another enemy infantryman was taken prisoner: he did not resist and was detained while trying to find food.

By decision of the command, units of the Defense Forces carried out an organized maneuver in the area of the settlements of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. Personnel were moved to more advantageous positions. The maneuver was carried out to preserve the lives of servicemen, improve the logistical support of the group, and straighten the front line

- added the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

The military also showed a video of the destruction of occupiers in the Myrnohrad area.

Recall

On December 5, the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiiuk, stated that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense, but the Russians are lying about taking the city of Pokrovsk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi04.12.25, 14:01 • 29490 views

