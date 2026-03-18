Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed over 20 Russian air defense units in two weeks - Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Since early March 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck over 20 targets that support Russian air defense. These include anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations, and large electronic warfare facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the first two weeks of March, the following anti-aircraft missile and missile-gun systems were hit:

"Pantsir-S1" (Yakymivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and Novooserne, Crimea) - covers objects from air strikes at low altitudes;

Tor SAM system (Volnovakha, Donetsk region, and Balashivka, Zaporizhzhia region) - all-weather short-range system for protecting troops on the march;

Tor-M1 SAM system (Korobkyne, Luhansk region) - modernized version for countering high-precision weapons and the ability to simultaneously fire at two targets;

S-300 SAM system launcher (Strelkove area, Kherson region) - the main means of medium and long-range air defense;

"Buk-M3" and "Buk-M1" (Lymanchuk, Luhansk region, and Bahativka, Zaporizhzhia region) - mobile systems for combating maneuvering aerodynamic targets;

S-300V SAM system launcher (Borovenky, Luhansk region) - specialized for anti-missile defense;

S-400 "Triumf" SAM system launcher (Dalne, Crimea) - the most modern long-range air defense system in the Russian army.

Also, since early March, the following Russian radar stations have been hit:

Radar for S-300 and S-400 (Manhush, Sadove, and Chervone - Donetsk region; Novokrasnivka - Luhansk region; Sevastopol - AR Crimea; Novorossiysk - Krasnodar Krai, Russia) - "eyes" without which the systems cannot see targets;

"Podlyot-K1" (Vynohradne, AR Crimea) - detects air targets at low and extremely low altitudes;

"Kasta 2E2" (Lyubyme - Luhansk region and AR Crimea) - all-round surveillance station for detecting stealth targets;

"YASTREB A-V" (Topoli, Luhansk region) - the most modern artillery reconnaissance complex in the Russian army;

"Sopka-2" (AR Crimea) - complex for monitoring airspace;

"Nebo-U" (Hvardiiske, AR Crimea) - provides detection of aircraft and missiles at long distances;

"Protivnik" and "Parol" (Libknekhtivka, AR Crimea) - mobile stations for target designation to aviation;

"Valdai" (Prymorske, AR Crimea) - specialized radar for detecting and countering ultra-small drones.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to hit large enemy electronic warfare and communication facilities:

ground repeater (Chornomorske, Crimea) - provided communication and control of attack drones;

communication tower (Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region) - critical coordination node for occupier units;

electronic warfare station (Donetsk area) - used to suppress GPS signals and navigation of our assets.

Recall

The special unit "Ghosts" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Russian "Valdai" complex and two BK-16 boats with their crews.