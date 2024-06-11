Ukraine will receive 30 million euros from Germany for energy

Germany allocates 30.4 million euros to Ukraine to improve the efficiency of electricity transmission, including the reconstruction of the substation to meet the requirements of ENTSO-E, improving synchronous operation with the European energy system, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday.

Details

"The German government, through the KfW credit institution, provides Ukraine with 30.4 million euros as part of the project "improving the efficiency of electricity transmission," the ministry said in social networks.

As part of the project, as indicated, it is planned to reconstruct one of the substations by introducing an automated process control system.

After the modernization of the high-voltage substation, it is expected to meet the ENTSO-E requirements for transmission system reliability and network safety, which will significantly improve the synchronous operation of the Ukrainian and European power systems.

The relevant agreement was signed in the presence of Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko in Berlin on the eve of the International Conference on the restoration of Ukraine.

We thank Germany for the continued support that Ukraine has felt since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. Our energy system is an integral part of the European grid. We continue to work together to strengthen the continent's energy security - - emphasis in the head of the Ministry of energy.

"Reconstruction, modernization and expansion of the electricity transmission infrastructure are extremely important for the restoration and economic development of Ukraine. Improving energy efficiency and integrating Ukraine's electricity system with Europe will help stabilize the power supply. As a result, both conditions for economic activity and the daily life of Ukrainians will improve throughout the country," said Christian Laibach, a member of the KfW management board.

Ministry of energy: more than 490 million euros have already been generated through the Energy Recovery Fund