Ministry of energy: more than 490 million euros have already been generated through the Energy Recovery Fund

Thanks to the Energy Recovery Fund, which helps to obtain financing, equipment and additional installations from international partners, Ukraine is actively working on carrying out the necessary repairs in the energy sector. By this time, more than 490 million euros have already been generated through the fund. However, these funds are still insufficient to cover all needs. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Kolesnik, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We work very actively at the expense of the Energy Recovery Fund, because we receive the help of our partners through it: financing, equipment and additional installations, so that we can quickly carry out the necessary repair campaign. To date, more than 490 million euros have already been generated. However, this is not enough charioteer says.

According to him, financing through the Fund is only one of the ways to support the energy sector. The government's decision to extend the application of public service duties (PSO) with a new tariff, which provides for a fixed price for individual and collective household consumers at the level of UAH 4.32 per kWh until April 30, 2025, will also help in the restoration of energy.

At the end of May, the Swedish government allocated a new "energy package" for Ukraine for more than 56 million euros. this support is expected to help ensure Ukraine's energy supply so that basic public services such as schools, hospitals, transportation, water supply, and businesses can continue to operate.

