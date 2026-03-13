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Ukraine will pay up to UAH 200 million for the repair of industrial park infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will compensate up to UAH 200 million for the repair of damaged park infrastructure. Preferential financing has been extended to frontline and de-occupied communities.

Ukraine will pay up to UAH 200 million for the repair of industrial park infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules for state incentives so that industrial parks can more quickly restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The government will cover up to 80% of the cost of infrastructure restoration, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, as reported by UNN

The government has updated the rules for state incentives so that industrial parks can more quickly restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The goal is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of businesses even in wartime conditions. The state will cover up to 80% of the cost of infrastructure restoration, but no more than UAH 200 million per industrial park. 

- Svyrydenko said. 

According to her, to receive funds, the applicant must contribute their share of the payment, and also ensure the commissioning of at least 5,000 square meters of industrial space and attract at least two processing enterprises within 3 years. The application must be submitted no later than 6 months after the damage.

We are expanding the list of territories for which preferential co-financing of 80/20 applies. From now on, the mechanism, which previously applied to de-occupied communities, also extends to frontline territories. 

- Svyrydenko added. 

Recall 

The government included the "Myronivka" industrial park in the Register of Industrial Parks. The project will create 1,500 jobs and attract over UAH 1 billion in investments.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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