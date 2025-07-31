Ukraine tests 5G in university for the first time - Fedorov

As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy in Ukraine, 5G communication was tested for the first time at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

KAI, together with Vodafone, launched the first university 5G space in Ukraine. Students, teachers, and guests of the university can test the fastest access to the network - Fedorov noted.

5G connection in Ukraine: the first city where commercial launch is planned has been named

From now on, students, teachers, and guests of the educational institution have the opportunity to test ultra-fast internet with the following technical characteristics:

— speed up to 10 Gbit/s;

— signal delay — up to 1 millisecond;

— open access with a 5G device and Vodafone SIM card.

5G and stable connection: Ukraine approves strategy for the development of electronic communications

Let's add

According to Fedorov, the launch of 5G in a university environment is the first such experience in Ukraine. Previously, the technology was tested only in the offices of mobile operators or at industrial facilities. Now it is becoming available for the education sector, and later for all Ukrainians.

Recall

Recently, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that the government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sector until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full restoration of networks, and the development of stable communication,