Ukraine tests 5G in university for the first time - Fedorov

Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 children
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Ukraine tests 5G in university for the first time - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Ukraine has tested 5G connectivity in a higher education institution for the first time. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone.

Ukraine tests 5G in university for the first time - Fedorov

As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy in Ukraine, 5G communication was tested for the first time at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

KAI, together with Vodafone, launched the first university 5G space in Ukraine. Students, teachers, and guests of the university can test the fastest access to the network 

- Fedorov noted.

5G connection in Ukraine: the first city where commercial launch is planned has been named16.05.25, 22:13 • 5500 views

From now on, students, teachers, and guests of the educational institution have the opportunity to test ultra-fast internet with the following technical characteristics:

— speed up to 10 Gbit/s;

— signal delay — up to 1 millisecond;

— open access with a 5G device and Vodafone SIM card.

5G and stable connection: Ukraine approves strategy for the development of electronic communications09.06.25, 14:04 • 2610 views

Let's add

According to Fedorov, the launch of 5G in a university environment is the first such experience in Ukraine. Previously, the technology was tested only in the offices of mobile operators or at industrial facilities. Now it is becoming available for the education sector, and later for all Ukrainians.

Recall

Recently, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that the government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sector until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full restoration of networks, and the development of stable communication,

Veronika Marchenko

TechnologiesEducation
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine