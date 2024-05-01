Ukraine sets a record for the most massive Easter egg painting

Ukraine has set a record for the most massive painting of Easter eggs by craftsmen from different regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

The Ukrainian Easter egg festival took place in the UNIT.CITY innovation park. As part of the event, 800 Easter eggs were painted.

Within 5 hours, 530 participants made 800 Easter eggs. The record of Ukraine has been set! - announced Anna Krysiuk, Director General of the Guinness Book of World Records, during the event.

The festival brought together craftsmen from all over Ukraine who held Easter egg making workshops for young people. The created Easter eggs will be sent to the defenders at the front with the help of the International Staff of the Ukrainian Aid Center.

"We have to find bright events that unite us and give us vitality so that we can fight the enemy and create. I am grateful to all the masters who find inspiration and put their souls into this art. Together with you, we are confident that the tradition of Easter egg making will not only be preserved, but passed on to future generations of Ukrainians," said Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev.