Ukraine sets a record for the most massive Easter egg painting

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102340 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154868 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158408 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255036 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175064 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166122 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228485 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31287 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36293 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 42520 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39900 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27946 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226479 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73313 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113812 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114669 views
Actual
Ukraine sets a record for the most massive Easter egg painting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16672 views

The record for the largest mass painting of 800 Easter eggs by craftsmen from different regions of Ukraine was set at the All-Ukrainian Festival of Easter Eggs in the UNIT.CITY innovation park.

Ukraine has set a record for the most massive painting of Easter eggs by craftsmen from different regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

The Ukrainian Easter egg festival took place in the UNIT.CITY innovation park. As part of the event, 800 Easter eggs were painted.

Within 5 hours, 530 participants made 800 Easter eggs. The record of Ukraine has been set!

- announced Anna Krysiuk, Director General of the Guinness Book of World Records, during the event.

The festival brought together craftsmen from all over Ukraine who held Easter egg making workshops for young people. The created Easter eggs will be sent to the defenders at the front with the help of the International Staff of the Ukrainian Aid Center.

"We have to find bright events that unite us and give us vitality so that we can fight the enemy and create. I am grateful to all the masters who find inspiration and put their souls into this art. Together with you, we are confident that the tradition of Easter egg making will not only be preserved, but passed on to future generations of Ukrainians," said Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev. 

11.04.23, 18:30 • 2167204 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureMultimedia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising