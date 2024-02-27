Ukraine exports surplus electricity to Poland again due to surplus, new russian attacks damaged power grids and blacked out consumers in six regions

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system, on February 27, surplus electricity is transferred to the Polish power system. Due to the fighting and other reasons, 371 settlements are without electricity in the morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, today's sunny and windy weather is conducive to the active operation of renewable energy plants. At the same time, consumption due to warming and the active operation of rooftop solar power plants is at a rather low level. As a result, there is a surplus of electricity during the daytime.

In order to maintain the balance between production and consumption and operational security of the power system, in response to Ukrenergo's request, the Polish power system operator PSE provides emergency assistance by purchasing surplus Ukrainian electricity in the total amount of 1661 MWh from 11:00 to 16:00. - , Ukrenergo said.

Due to the fighting and other reasons, 371 settlements remain without power in the morning. There are new damages to power grids and power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The Ministry of Energy added that an overhead line was disconnected in Dnipropetrovsk region due to the fighting. A water utility substation was cut off, causing problems with water supply in Nikopol . Within an hour, the water utility was partially powered by a backup scheme, the ministry said.

Due to technical reasons, there is a power outage in Kyiv region, repair works are underway.

Export and Import

Today, exports are carried out throughout the day to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 2,676 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 280 MW in some hours.

Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, as well as in the daytime and evening hours from Romania. The total volume is 1,153 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 354 MW in certain hours.

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system