Ukraine exports surplus electricity to Poland again due to surplus, new russian attacks damaged power grids and blacked out consumers in six regions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45022 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178271 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104245 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355667 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288547 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209014 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242189 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254153 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160312 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372735 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101593 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 178271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355667 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288547 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 4064 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31047 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51535 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37928 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108448 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine exports surplus electricity to Poland again due to surplus, new russian attacks damaged power grids and blacked out consumers in six regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32107 views

Ukraine is again exporting surplus electricity to Poland, as new Russian attacks have damaged power grids and de-energized consumers in six regions.

Ukraine exports surplus electricity to Poland again due to surplus, new russian attacks damaged power grids and blacked out consumers in six regions

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power system, on February 27, surplus electricity is transferred to the Polish power system.  Due to the fighting and other reasons, 371 settlements are without electricity in the morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy. 

Details

According to Ukrenergo, today's sunny and windy weather is conducive to the active operation of renewable energy plants. At the same time, consumption due to warming and the active operation of rooftop solar power plants is at a rather low level.  As a result, there is a surplus of electricity during the daytime. 

In order to maintain the balance between production and consumption and operational security of the power system, in response to Ukrenergo's request, the Polish power system operator PSE provides emergency assistance by purchasing surplus Ukrainian electricity in the total amount of 1661 MWh from 11:00 to 16:00. 

- , Ukrenergo said.

Due to the fighting and other reasons, 371 settlements remain without power in the morning. There are new damages to power grids and power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The Ministry of Energy added that an overhead line was disconnected in Dnipropetrovsk region due to the fighting. A water utility substation was cut off, causing problems with water supply in Nikopol . Within an hour, the water utility was partially powered by a backup scheme, the ministry said. 

Due to technical reasons, there is a power outage in Kyiv region, repair works are underway. 

Export and Import 

Today, exports are carried out throughout the day to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 2,676 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 280 MW in some hours.

Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, as well as in the daytime and evening hours from Romania. The total volume is 1,153 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 354 MW in certain hours.

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system27.02.24, 09:30 • 163297 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Kherson Oblast
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08