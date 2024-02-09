Ukraine seeks to deepen cooperation with U.S. partners in the nuclear industry to remove Russia from global nuclear markets

Ukraine will develop and deepen cooperation with its American partners to oust Russia from the global nuclear technology and uranium markets. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko during a virtual public event "Building U.S. Nuclear Energy Independence: Connecting with Russia" organized by the Atlantic Council, UNN reports.

Herman Halushchenko noted that Russia still holds a significant place in the world markets of nuclear technologies and uranium, despite the fact that the Russians seized Ukrainian nuclear facilities and violated seven basic principles of nuclear and radiation safety and expose the world to a nuclear disaster.

This is unacceptable. The situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe's largest, is deteriorating every day. And the issue of an incident is only a matter of time... That is why we insist on imposing sanctions on Rosatom and removing Russia from the world markets. - the Minister noted.

The head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized the need to coordinate efforts to oust Russia from the global uranium market. He emphasized that Ukraine already has agreements with companies in the UK and Canada that will help weaken the aggressor country's position in this market.

Herman Halushchenko is convinced that Ukrainian-American cooperation in the nuclear industry can significantly accelerate the relevant processes and added that the parties have concrete results of successful cooperation.

In particular, the American Westinghouse, together with Energoatom specialists, produced a new type of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 reactors, which broke the Russian monopoly and allowed European countries that had previously purchased only Russian nuclear fuel to choose an alternative producer.

It also opened the door to sanctions. - added the Minister.

Galushchenko noted that Ukraine is working with Westinghouse on the construction of two new AP-1000 nuclear units in Ukraine. In the future, similar plants are to be built in other European countries.

Herman Halushchenko also spoke about the successful cooperation of the Ukrainian side with the American company Holtec, which is engaged in the project of construction of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF).