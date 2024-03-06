This year, Ukraine plans to carry out counterattacks - the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Pavlyuk
Kyiv • UNN
The Land Forces commander said that Ukraine plans to stabilize the front line and launch a counteroffensive this year to regain lost territory.
The military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year. This was stated by Pavlyuk, the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Our task is to stabilize the front line, regroup the units that need to be restored and replenished, and bring them to training grounds to create a strike group and conduct counter-offensive operations this year
According to him, the Defense Forces are gradually stabilizing the front line. However, there are still several "hot" areas where the enemy is concentrating its maximum forces: Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar, Terny towards Lyman.
Recall
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensivebut did not disclose details, noting that fewer people knowing about these plans could lead to a quicker victory and an unexpected result for Russia.
Budanov predicts new Ukrainian counteroffensive for spring - Telegraph31.01.24, 21:26 • 102937 views