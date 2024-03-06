This year, Ukraine plans to carry out counterattacks - the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Pavlyuk

The military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year. This was stated by Pavlyuk, the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Our task is to stabilize the front line, regroup the units that need to be restored and replenished, and bring them to training grounds to create a strike group and conduct counter-offensive operations this year - Pavlyuk said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are gradually stabilizing the front line. However, there are still several "hot" areas where the enemy is concentrating its maximum forces: Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar, Terny towards Lyman.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensivebut did not disclose details, noting that fewer people knowing about these plans could lead to a quicker victory and an unexpected result for Russia.

Budanov predicts new Ukrainian counteroffensive for spring - Telegraph