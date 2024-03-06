This year, Ukraine plans to carry out counterattacks - the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Pavlyuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24956 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 88770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59595 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 249856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185602 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227239 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371956 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 88770 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 249856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 199178 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216859 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16746 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25192 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25385 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 56410 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63810 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

This year, Ukraine plans to carry out counterattacks - the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Pavlyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28417 views

The Land Forces commander said that Ukraine plans to stabilize the front line and launch a counteroffensive this year to regain lost territory.

This year, Ukraine plans to carry out counterattacks - the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Pavlyuk

The military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year. This was stated by Pavlyuk, the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details 

Our task is to stabilize the front line, regroup the units that need to be restored and replenished, and bring them to training grounds to create a strike group and conduct counter-offensive operations this year

- Pavlyuk said. 

According to him, the Defense Forces are gradually stabilizing the front line. However, there are still several "hot" areas where the enemy is concentrating its maximum forces: Avdiivka, Chasovyi Yar, Terny towards Lyman. 

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensivebut did not disclose details, noting that fewer people knowing about these plans could lead to a quicker victory and an unexpected result for Russia.

Budanov predicts new Ukrainian counteroffensive for spring - Telegraph31.01.24, 21:26 • 102937 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Chasiv Yar
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14