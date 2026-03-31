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Ukraine narrowly defeated Albania in a friendly match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Oleksiy Hutsulyak's goal secured a victory for the Blue and Yellows after their elimination from the 2026 World Cup playoffs. Serhiy Rebrov may leave his coaching position after the contract expires.

Ukraine narrowly defeated Albania in a friendly match

The Ukrainian national football team defeated the Albanian team in a friendly match in Valencia, Spain. This was reported by UNN.

Details

For both teams, this match was supposed to sweeten the bitter pill of being eliminated from the 2026 World Cup playoffs. The blue and yellows started more actively: Hutsuliak and Yaremchuk twice could have scored (once the ball hit the goal, but the referee called offside). 0:0 after the first half.

And already in the 1st minute after the break, the advantage of the "blue and yellows" materialized into a goal: Polissya winger Oleksiy Hutsuliak headed in a cross from his teammate Mykhailichenko - 1:0.

Overall, in the second half, the game pattern changed little - Serhiy Rebrov's подопечные continued to play more actively and maintain control of the ball, while the Albanians mostly defended and did not too actively counterattack.

As a result - a minimal victory for the "blue and yellows", a weak consolation after the failed playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

We should add that the Ukrainian national team may enter a new competitive cycle under the guidance of a new head coach, as Serhiy Rebrov's contract with the Ukrainian Football Association expires on July 30, 2026.

Recall

On March 26, the Ukrainian national football team lost to Sweden with a score of 1:3 in the semi-finals of the qualification playoffs. The team lost all chances to reach the final part of the World Cup.

Ukraine's national team robbed in Spain before match against Sweden - journalist27.03.26, 21:59 • 6002 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov