Ukraine informs South Korea of multiple cases of Russian ballistic missiles from the DPRK

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Kim Hyong Tae. During the meeting, they discussed, in particular, the use of missiles and ammunition from North Korea by Russia, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the First Deputy Minister drew the Korean side's attention to the consequences of Russia's missile terror, emphasizing the growing number of civilian casualties and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

"It is noted that the Ukrainian side has documented numerous facts of the use of ballistic missiles and ammunition produced by the DPRK by the aggressor state," the statement said.

DPRK ballistic missiles undergo live-fire tests in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Andriy Sybiga expressed his gratitude for the Republic of Korea's consistent support of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, financial and humanitarian assistance, which amounts to USD 2.55 billion under the program of solidarity with Ukraine.

The meeting also emphasized the important role of Korea in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular in the context of preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The parties agreed on the need to maintain the growing dynamics of the Ukrainian-Korean political dialogue at the highest level, as well as to strengthen cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported that between December 30 and February 7, Russia fired 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

On March 19, Jeong Park, a senior U.S. official dealing with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the State Department, announced at least 10 cases of North Korean missiles being used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Pentagon said it is concerned about the deepening of relations between the DPRK and Russia that together with Iran is fueling Russia