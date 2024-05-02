ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102180 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112165 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158324 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254902 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175049 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166112 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228400 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Ukraine informs South Korea of multiple cases of Russian ballistic missiles from the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48966 views

Ukraine discussed with the South Korean Ambassador the use of North Korean missiles and ammunition by Russia, expressing gratitude for South Korea's support in countering Russian aggression.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Kim Hyong Tae. During the meeting, they discussed, in particular, the use of missiles and ammunition from North Korea by Russia, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the First Deputy Minister drew the Korean side's attention to the consequences of Russia's missile terror, emphasizing the growing number of civilian casualties and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

"It is noted that the Ukrainian side has documented numerous facts of the use of ballistic missiles and ammunition produced by the DPRK by the aggressor state," the statement said.  

DPRK ballistic missiles undergo live-fire tests in Ukraine - Bloomberg07.04.24, 11:15 • 31285 views

Andriy Sybiga expressed his gratitude for the Republic of Korea's consistent support of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, financial and humanitarian assistance, which amounts to USD 2.55 billion under the program of solidarity with Ukraine.

The meeting also emphasized the important role of Korea in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular in the context of preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The parties agreed on the need to maintain the growing dynamics of the Ukrainian-Korean political dialogue at the highest level, as well as to strengthen cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported that between December 30 and February 7, Russia fired 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

On March 19, Jeong Park, a senior U.S. official dealing with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the State Department, announced at least 10 cases of North Korean missiles being used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Pentagon said it is concerned about the deepening of relations between the DPRK and Russia that together with Iran is fueling Russia02.05.24, 09:40 • 22128 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
switzerlandSwitzerland
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising