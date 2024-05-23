Ukraine exported over 45 tons of honey to EU countries

Last year, Ukraine exported 45,800 tons of honey and became the second largest non-EU honey exporter after China. This is evidenced by data from Eurostat, UNN reports .

In 2023, honey imports from non-EU countries were mainly from the following countries:- China: 60 200 tons or 37% of total honey imports; - Ukraine: 45 800 tons or 28%; - Argentina: 20 400 tons or 12%;- Mexico: 10 700 tons or 7%;- Cuba: 4,700 tons or 3%.

Recall

The EU Council has adopted new labeling rules for honey, fruit juices, jams and milk powder to increase transparency of product origin, help consumers make informed choices and reduce food fraud.