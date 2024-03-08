Ukraine expects a negotiating framework from the European Commission in March 2024 - Shmyhal

The head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, greeted the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, mentioning the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, noting that Ukraine has fulfilled the necessary laws, so it is waiting for the start of the negotiations. This was reported by UNN with a link to the official website of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Thank you for the large-scale support, first of all, the decision of the European Council to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. (...) We are waiting for the announcement of the framework for negotiations, as well as the actual start of negotiations. - said the Prime Minister of Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the Ukrainian government is motivated and determined to continue working.

We have a wide range of issues to discuss, ranging from financial support and cooperation to trade issues: the continuation of duty-free trade, the introduction of other visa-free regimes for Ukraine, as we call them, in the field of trade. This includes the ACA agreement, and amendments to Article 29 of our Association Agreement - the Prime Minister noted.

Shmyhal reminded that Ukraine is actively fulfilling the necessary "homework": seven recommendations and four necessary laws have already been implemented, according to the Prime Minister.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv to reaffirm the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine as it bravely repels Russia's brutal and illegal aggression and defends Ukraine's future in Europe.

Ukraine has a clear plan of action and the first results on access to frozen Russian assets worth about 300 billion euros to finance the costs of recovery," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.