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Ukraine expands its presence in Africa and prepares a new influence strategy – Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

The government is developing a plan to expand its presence in Africa to protect state interests. Priority countries and geopolitical influence tools have been identified.

Ukraine expands its presence in Africa and prepares a new influence strategy – Budanov

Ukraine is for the first time developing a comprehensive strategy to expand relations and presence on the African continent. A relevant interdepartmental meeting was held at the level of the state leadership. This is stated on the official website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, government representatives, intelligence, and relevant experts. The parties discussed the current state of Ukraine's relations with African countries and identified ways to intensify them.

The meeting participants heard proposals from ministries and outlined a list of priority states in both the Maghreb region and Sub-Saharan Africa. They also considered opportunities for cooperation with international organizations and the use of financial instruments to promote Ukrainian interests.

Particular attention was paid to the fact that Ukraine had previously been insufficiently represented in Africa, which limited its influence in the region.

For the first time, Ukraine has set itself the goal of comprehensively influencing the situation on the African continent and protecting Ukrainian interests in this part of the world. Ukraine must confirm its status as a competitive and influential geopolitical player.

- said Kyrylo Budanov.

Following the meeting, the participants approved a draft action plan, which will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration. After approval, the relevant authorities will receive instructions on the implementation of the strategy.

Thus, Ukraine plans to systematically strengthen its diplomatic, economic, and security presence on the African continent.

Budanov announced expanded support for veterans18.03.26, 19:51 • 7653 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine