Ukraine exchanges 100 defenders from Russian captivity, 84 of them are Mariupol defenders

Ukraine brought home another hundred defenders from Russian captivity. In particular, during the 51st exchange, 84 defenders of Mariupol were released. The information about the exchange was confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports .

84 of the rescued soldiers were defending Mariupol (including 82 defenders of Azovstal), the rest performed combat missions in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors. ... We express our gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance and support in organizing this exchange. - the headquarters noted.

Details

According to the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the rescued servicemen include 49 soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, 25 border guards, 26 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 11 terrorists.

All those liberated were privates and sergeants.

It is also noted that at least 28 of those liberated have been injured or seriously ill. The oldest was 62 years old, and the youngest was 20.

In particular, we managed to rescue a medic who was treating the wounded at Azovstal in extremely difficult conditions, and his brothers Mykola and Roman. - the agency said.

According to the estimates of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 3135 Ukrainian defenders have been released from Russian captivity since the full-scale invasion.

Optional

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported about the exchange of prisoners in the "100 for 100" format.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 100 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, including the defenders of Mariupol.