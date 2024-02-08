ukenru
Ukraine does not recognise "sentences" in rf, working on return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity - Lubinets

Ukraine does not recognise "sentences" in rf, working on return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25294 views

Ukraine does not recognize the illegal sentences handed down to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia and is working to protect their rights and return them from captivity.

At the meeting with family members of captured and missing Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who defended the city of Mariupol, the issues of protecting the rights and return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity in Russia, amendments to the Geneva Conventions and  the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were discussed.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Details

Ukraine as a state does not recognize these illegal "sentences". They have no legal force.  

- Dmytro Lubinets said in his post following the meeting.

According to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, relatives of Ukrainian servicemen who are in captivity or missing have identified a number of key issues.

The main thing is to return the defenders home, who have been suffering and being tortured in one of the colonies of Mordovia for years. 

This is definitely a priority for us. Therefore, I urge relatives not to look for betrayal in the actions of the Ukrainian authorities: everyone is working in their places

 ," Lubinets said.

In this sense, the official called for not believing enemy manipulations and analyzing everything posted online by Russian propagandists. 

The relatives voiced that, in their opinion, there is a need to supplement the Geneva Conventions and create punishment mechanisms for those countries that do not comply with them. There were also questions about the return of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders.

Image

During this meeting, many questions concerned the activities of the ICRC, in particular, the fact that the organization does not provide information to relatives, does not visit Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation.

Unfortunately, no specific answers were received from the ICRC representative, Lubinets said.

Recall

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has sent official letters to the UN and ICRC to record violations of international humanitarian law after more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to 27-29 years in prison by a so-called "court" in occupied Donetsk.

IL-76 crash: Lubinets says the International Committee of the Red Cross is not fulfilling its mandate01.02.24, 15:56 • 59702 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

