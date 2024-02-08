Ukraine does not recognise "sentences" in rf, working on return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity - Lubinets

At the meeting with family members of captured and missing Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who defended the city of Mariupol, the issues of protecting the rights and return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity in Russia, amendments to the Geneva Conventions and the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were discussed.

Ukraine as a state does not recognize these illegal "sentences". They have no legal force. - Dmytro Lubinets said in his post following the meeting.

According to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, relatives of Ukrainian servicemen who are in captivity or missing have identified a number of key issues.

The main thing is to return the defenders home, who have been suffering and being tortured in one of the colonies of Mordovia for years.

This is definitely a priority for us. Therefore, I urge relatives not to look for betrayal in the actions of the Ukrainian authorities: everyone is working in their places ," Lubinets said.

In this sense, the official called for not believing enemy manipulations and analyzing everything posted online by Russian propagandists.

The relatives voiced that, in their opinion, there is a need to supplement the Geneva Conventions and create punishment mechanisms for those countries that do not comply with them. There were also questions about the return of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders.

During this meeting, many questions concerned the activities of the ICRC, in particular, the fact that the organization does not provide information to relatives, does not visit Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation.

Unfortunately, no specific answers were received from the ICRC representative, Lubinets said.

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has sent official letters to the UN and ICRC to record violations of international humanitarian law after more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to 27-29 years in prison by a so-called "court" in occupied Donetsk.

