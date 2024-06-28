Ukraine does not produce missiles for air defense and is completely dependent on partners: the Air Force commented on DTEK's statement

There is a shortage of missiles for Western air defense systems in Ukraine, because the country does not produce these missiles, and therefore is completely dependent on the support of partners. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Of course, we do not manufacture these missiles, we are completely dependent on our partners to supply missiles to Western systems such as NASAMS, IRIS-T, Patriot. Of course, during such massive and intense enemy attacks in different directions, we need more different types of missiles. Of course, this deficit and tension persists, but you can see the very effective operation of our air defense systems, how mobile fire groups work. Of course, we need more support to protect and secure critical infrastructure, frontline cities, and to deter tactical Russian aviation from strikes by KABAMs - Yevlash said.

He noted that Ukraine needs more of these missiles and we count on further support from Western allies in transferring missiles to Ukraine's air defense systems.

Context

The day before, DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said that the lack of air defense missiles makes it impossible to cover the power system facilities that Ukraine has already repaired or is repairing.

