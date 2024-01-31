ukenru
Ukraine and the United States agree to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of international assistance

Ukraine and the United States agree to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of international assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23957 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the U.S. Department of Defense signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of international security assistance provided to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with US Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, UNN reports.

Details

As part of the meeting, the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The purpose of the document is to strengthen cooperation in controlling the use of international assistance.

Among other things, the Memorandum provides for:

  • Exchange of relevant information to detect, confirm, and prevent fraud or corruption affecting or relating to U.S. security assistance to Ukraine
  • conducting joint activities to detect, confirm and prevent fraud and corruption
  • Establishing a mechanism for mutual transmission of requests related to investigations and measures within the powers and jurisdiction of the parties
  • holding periodic meetings to identify priority areas of cooperation to achieve common goals

The Memorandum was signed by the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Admiral Ihor Voronchenko, and by the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense, Robert Storch, on behalf of the Ukrainian side.

Head of the National Police of Ukraine signs a memorandum of cooperation with the US Inspectors General30.01.24, 16:39 • 29940 views

Addendum

During the meeting, the Minister informed the American side about the ongoing institutional transformations in the Ministry.

In particular, the introduction of an effective system of oversight, risk management, compliance, prevention of corruption in procurement, as well as the introduction of democratic control tools in the defense sector.

By the end of April, we will have one hundred percent confidence that all supervisory mechanisms will be implemented and the system will work

- Umerov emphasized.

Rustem Umerov also emphasized that strengthening control and transparency in the use of security assistance provided to Ukraine by partners is one of the priorities of the agency.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation of Inspectors General from the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The parties discussed the implementation of reforms in Ukraine, anti-corruption infrastructure and digitalization.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

