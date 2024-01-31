Ukraine and Italy start discussing the structure of the draft bilateral security agreement

On Wednesday, January 31, another round of talks between Ukraine and Italy took place on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments. The press service of the Office of the President told what the parties managed to work out in these talks, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian side was represented at the talks by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

It is noted that today the interlocutors began discussing the structure of the draft agreement, its main elements and individual thematic blocks.

They also preliminarily agreed on a schedule of further bilateral talks for the near future.

It should be noted that the next round of negotiations with Italy on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement was held pursuant to the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

On the same day, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine, Pier Francesco Zazzo, met with representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service. They discussed the provision of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, cooperation in the treatment and rehabilitation of our military personnel, and touched upon projects related to the security situation in Ukraine. In particular, they focused on the issue of humanitarian demining.