Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukraine and Italy start discussing the structure of the draft bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Italy start discussing the structure of the draft bilateral security agreement

January 31

 31423 views

Ukraine and Italy discussed the structure and main elements of the draft bilateral security agreement.

On Wednesday, January 31, another round of talks between Ukraine and Italy took place on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments. The press service of the Office of the President told what the parties managed to work out in these talks, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian side was represented at the talks by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

It is noted that today the interlocutors began discussing the structure of the draft agreement, its main elements and individual thematic blocks.

They also preliminarily agreed on a schedule of further bilateral talks for the near future.

Image

It should be noted that the next round of negotiations with Italy on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement was held pursuant to the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

Security issues and Euro-Atlantic integration: Yermak and Rasmussen presented the International Working Group31.01.24, 09:55 • 15746 views

On the same day, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine, Pier Francesco Zazzo, met with representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service. They discussed  the provision of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, cooperation in the treatment and rehabilitation of our military personnel, and touched upon projects related to the security situation in Ukraine. In particular, they focused on the issue of humanitarian demining.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

