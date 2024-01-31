Security issues and Euro-Atlantic integration: Yermak and Rasmussen presented the International Working Group

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100511 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126487 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128407 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169994 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168415 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273852 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177603 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242887 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105320 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100099 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 75709 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72323 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84605 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253641 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239574 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103036 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103250 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119587 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120036 views
Security issues and Euro-Atlantic integration: Yermak and Rasmussen presented the International Working Group

Security issues and Euro-Atlantic integration: Yermak and Rasmussen presented the International Working Group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15749 views

The International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration was represented by Andriy Yermak and Anders Fogh Rasmussen to facilitate Ukraine's progress towards NATO membership.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, which should facilitate Ukraine's movement towards the Alliance. This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The purpose of this new group is primarily to work with NATO member states, with the expert community, and the political environment to create an atmosphere that would help us move forward on this path. Ukraine has ambitious expectations for this year's NATO Washington Summit and the steps that would lead us to full membership,

- said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Details

He noted that the process of concluding bilateral agreements on security commitments with the signatories to the G7 Vilnius Declaration is part of Ukraine's path to full membership in NATO.

According to Andriy Yermak, the system of security agreements creates specific obligations in case of possible aggressions in the future and will strengthen our defense capabilities, but only full membership in the Alliance will provide Ukraine with reliable security. 

For his part, Anders Fogh Rasmussen noted that this working group will work on defining the conditions necessary for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO and the timing of their implementation.

In his opinion, the statement that Ukraine cannot be invited to join the Alliance until the war is over is dangerous because it gives Russia an incentive to continue its aggression to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. Conversely, inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance opens the way to peace.

The former NATO Secretary General emphasized that "gray" zones are zones of danger.

Ukraine is a bastion of defense against Russia. Ukraine now has a very strong army, and it can contribute to NATO and strengthen it greatly,

- he noted.

Recall

In July last year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the Vilnius Summit that NATO leaders had decided to cancel Ukraine's Membership Action Plan. In addition, they supported a multi-year assistance program for Kyiv and the creation of a new NATO-Ukraine Council to replace the Commission.

Yermak, Kuleba and Szijjarto met with leaders of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia to strengthen Ukrainian-Hungarian relations30.01.24, 00:30 • 103483 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

Contact us about advertising