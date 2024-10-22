Ukraine and Greece discuss start of implementation of bilateral security agreement: details
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Zhovkva met with representatives of the Greek Foreign Ministry. They discussed preparations for the Peace Summit, the restoration of Ukraine and the implementation of the bilateral security agreement.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with the Secretary General for International Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece Dimitrios Skalkos and Special Envoy of the Greek Foreign Ministry to Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
The main topics of the meeting included the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit. Particular attention was paid to the restoration of Ukraine, in particular the reconstruction of facilities in Odesa and the region.
Zhovkva noted the bilateral security agreement that the leaders of Ukraine and Greece signed last week in Brussels. During the meeting, they discussed the legal steps to begin its implementation.
The deputy head of the Presidential Office also thanked for all the assistance to Ukraine, including military and technical assistance, and for the European Parliament's decision to grant Ukraine a loan of 35 billion euros. The loan will be repaid from frozen Russian assets.
Zhovkva spoke about Ukraine's current needs and progress on the European integration track. The parties agreed on a schedule of contacts for the near future.
