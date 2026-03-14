UK 'discussing options' to help secure Strait of Hormuz

Great Britain "discusses options" to help ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

In response to Trump's calls for countries, including Great Britain, to send warships to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday: "We are currently discussing with our allies and partners a number of options to ensure the safety of navigation in the region."

Two Indian-flagged tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz - Media

Details are currently unknown.

Trump hopes 'many countries' will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz