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UK 'discussing options' to help secure Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The UK Ministry of Defence is discussing options with partners to protect shipping. This is in response to Trump's call to strengthen security in the strategic region.

UK 'discussing options' to help secure Strait of Hormuz

Great Britain "discusses options" to help ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

In response to Trump's calls for countries, including Great Britain, to send warships to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday: "We are currently discussing with our allies and partners a number of options to ensure the safety of navigation in the region."

Two Indian-flagged tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz - Media14.03.26, 17:56 • 1918 views

Details are currently unknown.

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