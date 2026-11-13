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Uber reports the theft of U.S. drivers’ license data in an information breach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Attackers gained access to Uber data through a supplier’s compromised credentials. The incident affected approximately 1,873 Rhode Island residents.

Uber reports the theft of U.S. drivers’ license data in an information breach
REUTERS/David Swanson

Uber said that third parties used compromised credentials belonging to one of its service providers to gain access to Uber data. Reuters reported this, citing a document published on the website of the California attorney general, as reported by UNN.

Details

The notice, dated November 10, stated that on October 9, the provider informed Uber that credentials had been compromised and used to access Uber’s account with that provider. Uber halted data sharing with the provider and launched an investigation.

According to the notice, the investigation established on October 13 that the attackers had used the credentials to access Uber information, including users’ personal information.

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The document did not name the service provider or specify the types of data that had been accessed. On Friday, TechCrunch reported that the provider was Fireworks AI and that the data included information from driver’s licenses.

Uber and Fireworks AI did not immediately provide comments in response to Reuters’ request.

The notice stated that the incident affected approximately 1,873 Rhode Island residents. It also included instructions for residents of the District of Columbia and the states of Maryland, North Carolina, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Uber said it was offering affected individuals free credit-monitoring services and fraud assistance through Cyberscout, a division of TransUnion. The offer can be used within 90 days of the date the relevant letter is received.

The company said that, to date, it had not identified any instances of the improper use of the data.

Antonina Tumanova

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