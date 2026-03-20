UAF unveiled the new away kit for the Ukrainian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Photo: Ukrainian Association of Football

Adidas and the Ukrainian Association of Football have unveiled the new away kit for the Ukrainian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This was reported by the UAF press service, according to UNN.

Details

Today, March 20, Adidas and the Ukrainian Association of Football are presenting the new away kit for the Ukrainian national team. The new design appeals to the continuity of Ukrainian heraldry - from the trident of Volodymyr the Great to the coats of arms of Vasyl Krychevsky, Mykola Bytynsky, and the modern State Emblem of Ukraine - the statement reads.

It is noted that the jersey is made in a bright blue color with a geometric pattern on the upper chest and shoulders, inspired by traditional Ukrainian motifs. The new kit was created for the 2026 international football season as part of Adidas' global launch of away kits.

If the home kit of the Ukrainian national team referred to the coat of arms created by Vasyl Krychevsky, the new away kit develops this story and demonstrates the continuity of the Ukrainian symbol. From the trident of Volodymyr the Great to the heraldic interpretations of Krychevsky and Bytynsky, and later to the modern State Emblem of Ukraine, this sign passes through centuries as a symbol of Ukrainian statehood. The new Adidas design emphasizes this continuity and highlights: Ukrainian symbols have deep roots and an uninterrupted history - noted the UAF.

As UAF President Andriy Shevchenko stated: "Competing for the right to participate in the final part of the 2026 World Cup, we represent a modern team of modern Ukraine. It is good that the new away kit combines this image with symbols that are of particular importance for our country and remind us who we are."

The UAF also emphasized that, like the entire collection, the kit is designed to support world-class players in moments of highest pressure and in various climatic conditions. For this, Adidas used 3D-engineered fabrics with mechanical stretch and zonal material distribution, complemented by the latest CLIMACOOL+ technology, which wicks away moisture faster and keeps you feeling dry longer. The jersey is also made of jacquard fabric for a lighter fit and greater freedom of movement, and the classic three stripes along the shoulders are integrated through a herringbone seam, which improves breathability and ventilation.

It should be noted that the kit is already available in Adidas stores, as well as on the company's website and the UAF store. It is indicated that the cost of the new jersey is 6999 hryvnias.

Recall

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team, which will prepare for the match against Sweden in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The main list included 26 players. Another nine players are on the reserve list. Debut calls were received by Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper and forward Ruslan Neshcheret and Matviy Ponomarenko, as well as Polissya Zhytomyr defender Borys Krushynsky.

UNN also reported that the defender of the English "Stoke City" Maksym Talovyerov will not help the Ukrainian national team in the play-off match for the 2026 World Cup against the Swedish national team. Talovyerov will be replaced by Polissya Zhytomyr defender Eduard Sarapiy.