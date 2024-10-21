UAE president to Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine 'crisis'
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed the UAE's readiness to support “peace efforts” in Ukraine. During his meeting with Putin, he emphasized his intention to continue mediating the prisoner exchange.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday that he is ready to support efforts to establish peace in Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Putin met with Sheikh Mohammed in Moscow for informal talks on Sunday that lasted until midnight at his residence near Moscow.
“We are continuing our efforts to mediate a prisoner exchange,” Sheikh Mohammed told Putin.
“And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make every effort to resolve the crisis and in the interest of peace, in the interest of both sides,” the UAE president added.
The United Arab Emirates has repeatedly helped in organizing exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. In particular, thanks to the UAE Ukraine returned 103 prisoners, including 31 Azovstal defenders.